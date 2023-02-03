Albany (NY) hosts Vermont after Duncan’s 20-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (12-10, 6-2 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-18, 1-8 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 3…

Vermont Catamounts (12-10, 6-2 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-18, 1-8 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Robin Duncan scored 20 points in Vermont’s 74-68 win against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Great Danes are 3-4 in home games. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 7.0.

The Catamounts are 6-2 in America East play. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Duncan averaging 6.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beagle is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.5 points for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

