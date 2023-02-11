Alabama A&M visits Collins and Mississippi Valley State

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-22, 2-9 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-22, 2-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Terry Collins scored 25 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 81-70 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Delta Devils are 2-3 in home games. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Garrett Hicks is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

