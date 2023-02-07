2023 Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 18 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained…

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 18 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2022 Asked Offered Houston Cristian Javier $749,100 $3,500,000 $3,000,000 Kyle Tucker 764,200 7,500,000 5,000,000 Kansas City Brady Singer 726,250 3,325,000 2,950,000 Los Angeles Luis Rengifo 730,000 2,300,000 2,000,000 Gio Urshela 6,550,000 10,000,000 8,400,000 Seattle Teoscar Hernández 10,650,000 16,000,000 14,000,000 Dylan Moore 1,350,000 2,250,000 1,900,000 Tampa Bay Jason Adam 1,150,000 1,775,000 1,550,000 Harold Ramírez 728,000 2,200,000 1,900,000 Toronto Bo Bichette 723,550 7,500,000 5,000,000

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona Josh Rojas 730,900 2,900,000 2,575,000 Milwaukee Corbin Burnes 6,550,000 10,750,000 10,010,000 Philadelphia José Alvarado 1,900,000 3,700,000 3,200,000 Seranthony Domínguez 727,500 2,900,000 2,100,000 Pittsburgh Ji-Man Choi 3,200,000 5,400,000 4,650,000 St. Louis Génesis Cabrera 719,200 1,150,000 950,000 Ryan Helsley 722,450 3,000,000 2,150,000 Washington Victor Robles 1,650,000 2,600,000 2,300,000

