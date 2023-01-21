Zeigler leads No. 9 Tennessee against LSU after 24-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-6, 1-5 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee Volunteers (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-6, 1-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -11; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Tennessee plays the LSU Tigers after Zakai Zeigler scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 70-59 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 9-2 in home games. LSU is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Volunteers have gone 5-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Phillips averaging 2.3.

The Tigers and Volunteers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Zeigler is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

