Zarzuela leads Central Michigan against Ohio after 20-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-11, 2-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-9, 1-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-11, 2-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-9, 1-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Ohio Bobcats after Jesse Zarzuela scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 69-51 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats are 7-1 in home games. Ohio averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Chippewas are 2-3 in MAC play. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Bobcats and Chippewas square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is averaging 14.8 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Zarzuela is averaging 16.1 points for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.