Wilson and the Ohio Bobcats take on conference foe Buffalo

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Curtis Jones and the…

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Curtis Jones and the Buffalo Bulls host Dwight Wilson and the Ohio Bobcats in MAC play.

The Bulls have gone 5-1 in home games. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 78.8 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Bobcats are 2-4 on the road. Ohio ranks third in the MAC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulls and Bobcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulls. Zid Powell is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Wilson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.