William & Mary plays Hampton following Dorsey’s 21-point game

Hampton Pirates (3-13, 0-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-10, 1-2 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (3-13, 0-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-10, 1-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts the Hampton Pirates after Gabe Dorsey scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 75-62 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Tribe have gone 6-3 in home games. William & Mary has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Pirates have gone 0-4 against CAA opponents. Hampton allows 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Tribe and Pirates face off Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is averaging 10.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Tribe. Dorsey is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

Russell Dean is averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

