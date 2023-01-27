Wilcox leads Saint Francis (BKN) against LIU after 21-point showing

Long Island Sharks (3-18, 1-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-11, 3-5 NEC) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (3-18, 1-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-11, 3-5 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) plays the Long Island Sharks after Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 21 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 65-56 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Terriers are 7-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks third in the NEC shooting 34.5% from deep, led by Larry Moreno shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Sharks are 1-8 in NEC play. LIU averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moreno is shooting 44.1% and averaging 10.6 points for the Terriers. Wilcox is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Marko Maletic is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Sharks. Quion Burns is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.