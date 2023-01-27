Washington State hosts Arizona State after Cambridge’s 26-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-13, 4-7 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-13, 4-7 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Washington State Cougars after Desmond Cambridge scored 26 points in Arizona State’s 69-66 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Cougars are 6-3 on their home court. Washington State averages 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Washington is averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Sun Devils. Cambridge is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

