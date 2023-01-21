Vanderbilt visits Georgia following Roberts’ 21-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (9-9, 2-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (9-9, 2-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Terry Roberts scored 21 points in Georgia’s 85-71 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. Georgia averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Commodores are 2-3 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Commodores match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Liam Robbins is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

