Utah Valley hosts Grigsby and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-4, 5-0 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-4, 5-0 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Riley Grigsby scored 27 points in Seattle U’s 69-66 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Wolverines have gone 7-0 at home. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Trey Woodbury averaging 4.3.

The Redhawks are 4-0 against WAC opponents. Seattle U averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 10.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Cameron Tyson is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

