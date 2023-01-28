UNLV hosts Nevada following Baker’s 28-point performance

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-7, 2-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-7, 2-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the UNLV Rebels after Will Baker scored 28 points in Nevada’s 97-94 overtime victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rebels have gone 7-4 in home games. UNLV is third in the MWC scoring 76.4 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 6-2 in MWC play. Nevada is 15-4 against opponents over .500.

The Rebels and Wolf Pack match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Webster averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc. Elijah Harkless is shooting 38.7% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for UNLV.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Nick Davidson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

