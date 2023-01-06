UMKC visits Oral Roberts after Mitchell’s 27-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (6-10, 2-1 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-3, 3-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMKC Kangaroos (6-10, 2-1 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-3, 3-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 27 points in UMKC’s 75-59 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles are 8-0 in home games. Oral Roberts is 10-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kangaroos are 2-1 in Summit play. UMKC has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Issac McBride is shooting 46.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Mitchell is shooting 36.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 88.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.