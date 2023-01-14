Troy visits Appalachian State after Gregory’s 21-point game

Troy Trojans (12-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-9, 2-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (12-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-9, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Troy Trojans after Donovan Gregory scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 67-65 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-4 in home games. Appalachian State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Gregory averaging 4.3.

The Trojans are 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers and Trojans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Gregory is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Christyon Eugene is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.