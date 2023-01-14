Texas Southern hosts Alcorn State following Montgomery’s 23-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (5-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-13, 0-4 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alcorn State Braves (5-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-13, 0-4 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on the Texas Southern Tigers after Keondre Montgomery scored 23 points in Alcorn State’s 92-76 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 3-3 on their home court. Texas Southern leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 34.5 boards. Joirdon Karl Nicholas leads the Tigers with 9.1 rebounds.

The Braves are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State leads the SWAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.9.

The Tigers and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Dominic Brewton is averaging 12.8 points for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.