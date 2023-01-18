Temple hosts East Carolina after Dunn’s 23-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 1-5 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-9, 4-2 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 1-5 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-9, 4-2 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -9; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Damian Dunn scored 23 points in Temple’s 61-59 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls are 5-5 in home games. Temple is third in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 4.6.

The Pirates are 1-5 in AAC play. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Dunn is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Javon Small is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.