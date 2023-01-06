Swope leads Southern Indiana against SIU-Edwardsville after 25-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-5, 2-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-8, 1-2 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-5, 2-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-8, 1-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Isaiah Swope scored 25 points in Southern Indiana’s 84-80 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Simmons is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 36.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

