Stephenson-Moore leads Stony Brook over Drexel 67-66

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore led Stony Brook with 21 points and secured the victory with a jump shot with 12 seconds left as the Seawolves took down Drexel 67-66 on Thursday night.

Stephenson-Moore finished 9 of 12 from the field for the Seawolves (7-10, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Frankie Policelli scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added 14 rebounds. Tanahj Pettway went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Amari Williams finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Dragons (9-8, 3-2) but missed a contested shot in the lane as time ran out. Justin Moore added 13 points and five assists for Drexel. In addition, Luke House had 10 points.

Stephenson-Moore scored 13 points in the first half for Stony Brook, who went into the break tied 26-26 with Drexel. Policelli scored 14 points in the second half for Stony Brook.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Stony Brook visits N.C. A&T and Drexel travels to play Northeastern.

