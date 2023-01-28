St. John’s (NY) hosts Georgetown following Spears’ 21-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (13-8, 3-7 Big East) New York; Sunday, 2…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (13-8, 3-7 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 81-76 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Red Storm have gone 9-3 in home games. St. John’s (NY) scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Hoyas are 1-9 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The Red Storm and Hoyas meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Soriano is averaging 16.5 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Brandon Murray is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 assists. Spears is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

