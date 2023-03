College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CITADEL 1½ Chicago State Virginia 4½ at SYRACUSE at COLGATE 17½ Loyola (MD)…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CITADEL 1½ Chicago State Virginia 4½ at SYRACUSE at COLGATE 17½ Loyola (MD) at NORFOLK STATE 5½ North Carolina Central at HOWARD 11 South Carolina State at COPPIN STATE 6½ Delaware State at MORGAN STATE 1½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 1 Alabama A&M at ORAL ROBERTS 17½ South Dakota at GRAMBLING 5½ Alcorn State at UMKC ½ South Dakota State Alabama State 1½ at FLORIDA A&M Iowa State 1½ at TEXAS TECH at TEXAS 3½ Baylor at SOUTHERN 7½ Jackson State NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 10½ (233½) Orlando at BROOKLYN OFF (235) LA Lakers Washington 5 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at MINNESOTA 1 (236½) Sacramento Golden State 3 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Detroit at PHOENIX 2½ (OFF) Toronto at PORTLAND 1½ (OFF) Atlanta NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Cincinnati NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WINNIPEG -210 St. Louis +172

