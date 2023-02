College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ARKANSAS 8 Ole Miss at DUKE 5 Miami Charleston (SC) 8½ at NORTHEASTERN…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ARKANSAS 8 Ole Miss at DUKE 5 Miami Charleston (SC) 8½ at NORTHEASTERN at XAVIER 19½ Georgetown at KANSAS 8½ TCU Virginia 2½ at WAKE FOREST at OKLAHOMA STATE 1 Iowa State UCLA 1½ at ARIZONA at KANSAS STATE 6 Texas Tech at OHIO STATE 5½ Iowa at PROVIDENCE 13 DePaul Auburn 13 at SOUTH CAROLINA at OKLAHOMA 1 Baylor Tennessee 11½ at LSU at WEST VIRGINIA 3 Texas at CLEMSON 2½ Virginia Tech Alabama 7 at MISSOURI Gonzaga 12½ at PACIFIC NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 2 (231½) at TORONTO at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Orlando at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Charlotte at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at MINNESOTA 8 (OFF) Houston at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Indiana at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 8½ 8½ (52½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 7 7½ (48½) NY Giants Sunday at BUFFALO 4 5½ (49½) Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO 4 3½ (46½) Dallas NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BUFFALO -250 Anaheim +202 at CALGARY -115 Tampa Bay -104 at FLORIDA -115 Minnesota -104 San Jose -130 at COLUMBUS +108 Winnipeg -120 at OTTAWA +100 at DETROIT -150 Philadelphia +125 Toronto -285 at MONTREAL +230 Carolina -164 at N.Y ISLANDERS+136 at DALLAS -330 Arizona +260 at ST. LOUIS -255 Chicago +205 at NASHVILLE -111 Los Angeles -108 Edmonton -184 at VANCOUVER +152 at VEGAS OFF Washington OFF Colorado -120 at SEATTLE -102

