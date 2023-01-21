Southern Illinois plays Missouri State following Domask’s 32-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (15-5, 7-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-9, 6-3 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Illinois Salukis (15-5, 7-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-9, 6-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -3; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces the Missouri State Bears after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Southern Illinois’ 78-70 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bears have gone 6-2 at home. Missouri State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Salukis are 7-2 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks seventh in the MVC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Domask averaging 7.9.

The Bears and Salukis face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.9 points. Donovan Clay is shooting 48.7% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Domask is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Salukis: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

