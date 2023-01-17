Sensabaugh leads Ohio State against Nebraska after 20-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 68-64 overtime loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-2 at home. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 2-4 in conference games. Ohio State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.7% from downtown. Felix Okpara leads the Buckeyes shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griesel is averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cornhuskers. Derrick Walker is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Sensabaugh is shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. Justice Sueing is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.