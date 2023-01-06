Rodriguez leads UNLV against No. 21 New Mexico after 24-point showing

UNLV Rebels (11-3, 0-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-1, 2-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (11-3, 0-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-1, 2-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on the No. 21 New Mexico Lobos after Luis Rodriguez scored 24 points in UNLV’s 76-67 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos have gone 10-0 in home games. New Mexico is 10- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Rebels are 0-2 against MWC opponents. UNLV is ninth in the MWC shooting 34.3% from downtown. Isaiah Cottrell leads the Rebels shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Allick is averaging 9.2 points and eight rebounds for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Elijah Harkless is averaging 16 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Rodriguez is averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

