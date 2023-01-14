Robert Morris visits Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 32-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (8-10, 3-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-12, 2-5 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Robert Morris Colonials (8-10, 3-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-12, 2-5 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Antoine Davis scored 32 points in Detroit Mercy’s 84-79 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Titans have gone 4-2 at home. Detroit Mercy allows 77.0 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Colonials are 3-4 against conference opponents. Robert Morris averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Titans and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 25.4 points and 3.1 assists. Jayden Stone is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Michael Green III is averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 76.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

