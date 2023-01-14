BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Richardson, Charlton rally Fordham past La Salle 66-64

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 5:18 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Will Richardson scored 19 points and Antrell Charlton buried a game-winning jump shot with two seconds remaining to lift Fordham over La Salle 66-64 on Saturday.

Richardson shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, for the Rams (14-4, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry add 12 points and Khalid Moore scored 11.

Khalil Brantley led the way for the Explorers (8-9, 2-2) with 19 points and four assists. Jhamir Brickus added 12 points, while Anwar Gill scored 11 and blocked three shots.

Moore scored five second-half points for Fordham.

NEXT UP

Fordham’s next game is Saturday against Duquesne on the road, and La Salle hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

