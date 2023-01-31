Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reynolds’ 30-point game

Rhode Island Rams (8-13, 4-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-11, 4-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (8-13, 4-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-11, 4-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on the Rhode Island Rams after Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 79-76 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Hawks have gone 7-4 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 scoring 72.5 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Rams are 4-5 in conference play. Rhode Island gives up 70.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Brayon Freeman is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14.5 points. Ishmael Leggett is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

