Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant

The Associated Press

January 28, 2023, 5:27 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday.

Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting.

Charles Pride led the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4) with 17 points. Antwan Walker added 12 points and six rebounds, while Earl Timberlake scored 10.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Binghamton visits UMBC, while Bryant hosts Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

