North Dakota hosts UMKC on 3-game home skid

UMKC Kangaroos (7-12, 3-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-13, 0-6 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays UMKC looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-6 in home games. North Dakota has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

The Kangaroos are 3-3 in conference matchups. UMKC is sixth in the Summit with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 5.1.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Kangaroos meet Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Norman is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 8.6 points. B.J. Omot is shooting 39.4% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Shemarri Allen is averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

