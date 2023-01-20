No. 9 Tennessee visits LSU following Zeigler’s 24-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-6, 1-5 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-6, 1-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Tennessee plays the LSU Tigers after Zakai Zeigler scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 70-59 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 at home. LSU is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Volunteers are 5-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee has a 13-3 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Miller averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. K.J. Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for LSU.

Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Volunteers. Tyreke Key is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.