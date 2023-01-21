No. 20 Marquette visits Seton Hall following Jones’ 21-point outing

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4…

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Marquette visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Kam Jones scored 21 points in Marquette’s 83-75 win against the Providence Friars.

The Pirates are 7-2 in home games. Seton Hall is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 in conference games. Marquette averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 14-3 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Jones is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

