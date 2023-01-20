No. 20 Marquette takes on Seton Hall following Jones’ 21-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4…

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Marquette takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Kam Jones scored 21 points in Marquette’s 83-75 win against the Providence Friars.

The Pirates have gone 7-2 in home games. Seton Hall ranks ninth in the Big East with 12.1 assists per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 3.9.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 against Big East opponents. Marquette is fifth in the Big East shooting 35.1% from downtown. David Joplin leads the Golden Eagles shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Tyler Kolek is averaging 10.3 points, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Jones is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.