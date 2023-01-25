No. 13 Xavier takes on No. 19 UConn following Freemantle’s 30-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Xavier Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Xavier visits the No. 19 UConn Huskies after Zach Freemantle scored 30 points in Xavier’s 95-82 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Huskies have gone 11-1 at home. UConn has a 14-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Musketeers are 8-1 in conference matchups. Xavier is fourth in the Big East with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Freemantle averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 58.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Souley Boum is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

