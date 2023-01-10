No. 12 Xavier faces Creighton after Freemantle’s 29-point game

Creighton Bluejays (9-7, 3-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 5-0 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (9-7, 3-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 5-0 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier faces the Creighton Bluejays after Zach Freemantle scored 29 points in Xavier’s 88-80 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Musketeers have gone 8-1 in home games. Xavier is ninth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Bluejays are 3-2 in Big East play. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 5.4.

The Musketeers and Bluejays match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Jones is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Souley Boum is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Nembhard is averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 assists for the Bluejays. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

