Nelson scores 27 as William & Mary beats Stony Brook 77-74

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 10:02 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Anders Nelson scored 27 points as William & Mary beat Stony Brook 77-74 on Thursday night.

Nelson had five rebounds for the Tribe (9-13, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Gabe Dorsey scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Noah Collier shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Frankie Policelli finished with 25 points for the Seawolves (7-14, 3-5). Keenan Fitzmorris added 12 points for Stony Brook. Tanahj Pettway also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

