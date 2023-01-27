Navy Midshipmen face the American Eagles on 3-game win streak

American Eagles (13-7, 5-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (11-10, 4-5 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy…

American Eagles (13-7, 5-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (11-10, 4-5 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy heads into a matchup against American as winners of three consecutive games.

The Midshipmen are 6-3 in home games. Navy has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 5-4 in conference matchups. American is eighth in the Patriot with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 5.6.

The Midshipmen and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nelson is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

O’Neil averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is shooting 62.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.