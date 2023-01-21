Murray State takes on Indiana State in conference showdown

Indiana State Sycamores (13-7, 6-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-9, 5-4 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana State Sycamores (13-7, 6-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-9, 5-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Murray State and Indiana State square off on Saturday.

The Racers are 6-1 on their home court. Murray State is the top team in the MVC with 11.3 fast break points.

The Sycamores are 6-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State leads the MVC with 15.6 assists. Cameron Henry leads the Sycamores with 3.8.

The Racers and Sycamores face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Jacobi Wood is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Henry is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.