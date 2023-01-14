Murray and Rider host Iona

Rider Broncs (6-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-5, 5-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (6-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-5, 5-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces the Iona Gaels after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 20 points in Rider’s 68-63 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Gaels are 6-0 on their home court. Iona is the top team in the MAAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Daniss Jenkins averaging 4.8.

The Broncs are 3-3 in MAAC play. Rider has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

The Gaels and Broncs match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Mervin James is averaging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Murray is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.