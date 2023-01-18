Medor leads UTSA against No. 24 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (17-1, 7-0 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-12, 1-7 C-USA) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (17-1, 7-0 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-12, 1-7 C-USA)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the No. 24 Florida Atlantic Owls after Japhet Medor scored 30 points in UTSA’s 88-81 overtime loss to the Rice Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-5 in home games. UTSA averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Owls are 7-0 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Roadrunners and Owls face off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for UTSA.

Alijah Martin is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 75.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.