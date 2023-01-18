MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Tottenham; Barcelona at Ceuta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday: ENGLAND Second-place Manchester City can close the gap on Premier…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Second-place Manchester City can close the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal with a win against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium. City plays twice before Arsenal hosts Manchester United on Sunday. The defending champion could cut the lead at the top to just two points with wins against Spurs on Thursday and Wolverhampton on Sunday, but City will have played two games more than Arsenal by then.

SPAIN

Barcelona visits third-division club Ceuta in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. It’s Barcelona’s first match since it defeated Real Madrid 3-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia for its first trophy since the departure of Lionel Messi in 2021. Xavi, who lifted his first trophy as Barcelona coach, will not count on defender Ronald Araújo, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, the Dutch forward who is expected to transfer to Atlético Madrid. Real Madrid visits Villarreal. Midfielder Luka Modric will be rested by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

ITALY

Atalanta will be full of confidence in the Italian Cup against Spezia. Atalanta is coming off the back of an 8-2 victory over Salernitana in the league. However, Atalanta needed two late goals to draw 2-2 at Spezia when the two met in the league two weeks ago. The winner will face Cup holder Inter Milan in the quarterfinals. Juventus hosts Monza in another round-of-16 match with the winner taking on Lazio or Bologna, who also play Thursday.

