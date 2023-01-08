Marist takes on Mount St. Mary’s, aims to halt 5-game slide

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-9, 0-4 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-9, 0-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -1.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Marist will try to end its five-game slide when the Red Foxes play Mount St. Mary’s.

The Red Foxes are 2-5 on their home court. Marist is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Red Foxes and Mountaineers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Patrick Gardner is averaging 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Marist.

Jalen Benjamin is averaging 15 points and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 11.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

