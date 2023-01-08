Maine Black Bears take on the NJIT Highlanders on 4-game skid

NJIT Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-8, 0-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-8, 0-1 America East)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine comes into the matchup against NJIT as losers of four in a row.

The Black Bears are 3-1 in home games. Maine has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 0-1 in America East play. NJIT is sixth in the America East with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Kevin Osawe averaging 7.6.

The Black Bears and Highlanders square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gedi Juozapaitis is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 14.3 points. Kellen Tynes is shooting 53.9% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Maine.

Raheim Sullivan is averaging 5.9 points for the Highlanders. Miles Coleman is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.