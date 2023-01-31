James climbs to fourth place on NBA’s career assists list

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA’s assists list as he closes in…

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA’s assists list as he closes in on becoming the league’s career scoring leader.

James passed both Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. His 10,336th assist came on Thomas Bryant’s dunk with a little more than 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

He finished with 11 assists and now has 10,338.

James came into the game 117 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record. He is now 89 from that after scoring 28.

It was James’ first game at Madison Square Garden since January 2020. He missed one game because of injury and then was suspended last season after striking Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the face.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.