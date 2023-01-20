King, East Tennessee State Buccaneers to visit Stephens, Chattanooga Mocs

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-13, 3-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (11-9, 3-4 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-13, 3-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (11-9, 3-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jake Stephens and the Chattanooga Mocs host Jordan King and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Mocs have gone 7-3 in home games. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Stephens leads the Mocs with 10.2 boards.

The Buccaneers are 3-4 in conference play. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Haynes averaging 11.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

King is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Deanthony Tipler is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.