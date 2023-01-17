Kentucky faces conference rival Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -10.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Roberts and the Georgia Bulldogs visit Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Kentucky scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 against SEC opponents. Georgia is fourth in the SEC allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Kario Oquendo is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.1 points. Roberts is averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.