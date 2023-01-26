Kennesaw State plays Austin Peay, aims for 6th straight win

Austin Peay Governors (8-13, 2-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-6, 7-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Austin Peay Governors (8-13, 2-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-6, 7-1 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -11; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State heads into a matchup with Austin Peay as winners of five games in a row.

The Owls are 8-0 in home games. Kennesaw State averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Governors are 2-6 in conference play. Austin Peay has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.1 points. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Cameron Copeland is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 10 points. Sean Durugordon is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

