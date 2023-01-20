Jones, Stanford Cardinal to host Richardson and the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12…

Oregon Ducks (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes Stanford and Oregon square off on Saturday.

The Cardinal are 4-4 in home games. Stanford ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Ducks are 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Oregon ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 34.2 rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 7.2.

The Cardinal and Ducks match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Mike Jones is shooting 40.1% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Will Richardson is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals. Dante is averaging 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

