Johnson leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Sam Houston

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-9, 1-5 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-5, 4-3 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -15; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats after Justin Johnson scored 30 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 85-73 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Bearkats have gone 6-1 in home games. Sam Houston is eighth in the WAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Javion May averaging 3.7.

The Vaqueros are 1-5 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the WAC scoring 15.7 fast break points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Johnson is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 84.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.