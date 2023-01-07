SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Jarvis' 18 lead Yale…

Jarvis’ 18 lead Yale over Harvard 58-54

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — EJ Jarvis’ 18 points helped Yale defeat Harvard 58-54 on Saturday night.

Jarvis had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2 Ivy League). Matt Knowling scored 11 points, going 5 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Chris Ledlum led the Crimson (10-7, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Idan Tretout added 15 points for Harvard.

Yale’s next game is Friday against Cornell on the road, and Harvard hosts Columbia on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up