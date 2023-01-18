High Point hosts McMahon and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (8-11, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-9, 1-5 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Winthrop Eagles (8-11, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-9, 1-5 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the High Point Panthers after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 78-74 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Panthers are 6-3 in home games. High Point ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 32.2% from downtown, led by Ahmard Harvey shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 3-3 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

Kelton Talford is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Eagles. McMahon is averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

